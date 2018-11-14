Finance Ministry Accused of Frustrating Private Members Bills

In short
During Wednesdays plenary session, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga attacked the Finance Ministry saying that it has resorted to deliberately denying Members of Parliament Certificates of Financial Implications with the intent to kill debate on their proposed Private Bills.
Finance Ministry Accused of Frustrating Private Members Bills14 Nov 2018, 20:38 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: speaker rebecca kadaga private members bills finance ministry certificates of financial implications
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.