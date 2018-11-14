Olive Nakatudde
Finance Ministry Accused of Frustrating Private Members Bills

14 Nov 2018, 20:38 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
During Wednesdays plenary session, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga attacked the Finance Ministry saying that it has resorted to deliberately denying Members of Parliament Certificates of Financial Implications with the intent to kill debate on their proposed Private Bills.

 

