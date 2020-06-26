Alex Otto
Finance Ministry Dodging to Pay South Sudan Traders-Kadaga

26 Jun 2020, 10:38 Comments 246 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
A section of South Sudan traders appearing before the Parliament Select Committee.

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accused the Finance Ministry of intentionally not paying the traders. She said that Parliament they will not deal with any business from the Ministry of Finance until they pay the traders.

 

