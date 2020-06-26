In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accused the Finance Ministry of intentionally not paying the traders. She said that Parliament they will not deal with any business from the Ministry of Finance until they pay the traders.
Finance Ministry Dodging to Pay South Sudan Traders-Kadaga
26 Jun 2020
