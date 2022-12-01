Finance Ministry to Rationalise Tax Incentives Next Year - Ggoobi

In short
In his statement, Ggoobi said that government is implementing a Tax Expenditure Rationalisation Plan to streamline tax incentives over the medium term.
Finance Ministry to Rationalise Tax Incentives Next Year - Ggoobi1 Dec 2022, 18:22 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
The Secretary to Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi with the Minister of State for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi appearing before the Finance Committee.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.