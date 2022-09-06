In short
The committee didn't give a chance to the officials led by Henry Musasizi, the Minister of State for Finance in Charge of General Duties, and the Deputy Secretary to Treasury, Patrick Ocailap to proceed because of presenting documents in faint print and extremely small font. The MPs noted that the documents were insufficient to inform the day’s deliberations and later on a report to Parliament.
Finance Officials Sent Away Over Failure to Avail Clear Budget Documents
