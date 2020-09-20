Financial Constraints Affecting Operations of Tooro Babies Home

In short
According to the Matron, Betty Kemigisa, the Home has since its inauguration in 1,970 helped more than 9,340 children in the Tooro Sub-region but it does not get any government support.
Financial Constraints Affecting Operations of Tooro Babies Home20 Sep 2020, 10:10 Comments 210 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Betty Kemigisa Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese Fort Portal Tourism City Girl Guides of Norway Jonathan Rwakaikara Reuben Kisembo Robert Muhiirwa Serapio Magambo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.