Financial Sector in Joint Effort to Promote Savings

In short
This includes money that Ugandans keep in their houses or elsewhere, which is estimated to be in
the hundreds of billions, though the exact figure is not known. The least formal means of “safekeeping” of money currently include self-help groups, or Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs).
Financial Sector in Joint Effort to Promote Savings31 Oct 2022, 19:57 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: World Savings Day
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.