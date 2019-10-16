In short
Eli Walusimbi, the Community Liaison’s Officer in the Police-Fire Prevention and Rescue Services department says that investigations into the fires that have occurred in the different parts of the country have largely highlighted that mosquito nets intensified the fire and damage.
Fire Department Cautions Against Use of Mosquito Nets in School Dormitories
16 Oct 2019
Kyotera, Uganda
