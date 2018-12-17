Fire Destroys 250 Acres Of Sugarcane In Atiak - Police

In short
It is the second time that sugar plantation at the factory is getting destroyed by suspected arson attack. In 2016, fire gutted 150 acres of sugarcane plantation at the factory, causing an estimated loss of 150 Million shillings to the factory.
Fire Destroys 250 Acres Of Sugarcane In Atiak - Police17 Dec 2018, 22:22 Comments 74 Views Agriculture Northern Security Analysis
