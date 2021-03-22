Candia Stephen
07:03

Fire Destroys Drug Store at Koboko General Hospital

22 Mar 2021, 07:00 Comments 268 Views Koboko, Uganda Crime Health Breaking news
Some of the drugs and medical equipments that were destroyed in the container.

Some of the drugs and medical equipments that were destroyed in the container.

In short
According to preliminary information, the fire started from a nearby building where some people were welding. One of the men on the site only identified as Mugisha told our reporter that the sparks from the welding and metal fabrication works could have ignited the fire.

 

Tagged with: fire guts drug store in Koboko

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.