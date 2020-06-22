Fire Guts Lyantonde’s Only Radio Station

In short
The News Editor, Cleophas Tukamarwa, says the most affected include the on-air studio and production department, whose equipment was completely destroyed.
Fire Guts Lyantonde’s Only Radio Station22 Jun 2020, 10:34 Comments 219 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Misc Crime Media Updates
The premises of Kaaro FM in Lyantonde that was destroyed by fire, police has taken charge of the premises to commence investigations into the incident
