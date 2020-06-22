Ezekiel Ssekweyama
10:39

Fire Guts Lyantonde’s Only Radio Station

22 Jun 2020, 10:34 Comments 219 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Misc Crime Media Updates
The premises of Kaaro FM in Lyantonde that was destroyed by fire, police has taken charge of the premises to commence investigations into the incident

The premises of Kaaro FM in Lyantonde that was destroyed by fire, police has taken charge of the premises to commence investigations into the incident

In short
The News Editor, Cleophas Tukamarwa, says the most affected include the on-air studio and production department, whose equipment was completely destroyed.

 

Tagged with: Fire Guts Lyantonde Radio Station Radio Kaaro FM Lyantonde burnt
Mentioned: Kaaro Radio Station Kaaro FM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.