Fire Destroys Major Kampala Grain Hub

28 Jan 2022, 22:13 Comments 108 Views Business and finance Human rights Updates
Police fighting the fire in Kisenyi

In short
The owners of the burnt grain millers as well the residents whose homes were destroyed could not establish the actual cause of the blaze. However, locals gave contradicting answers as some attributed the fire to a charcoal stove while others claimed it was an electric short circuit.

 

