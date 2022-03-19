Jesse Johnson James
14:21

Fire Destroys Wood Workshops in Gulu City

19 Mar 2022, 14:16 Comments 181 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Security Northern Report
Some of the Timbers Destroyed by the Fire

Some of the Timbers Destroyed by the Fire

In short
Dick Ouni, the Aswa River Region Police Fire officer confirmed the incident saying the fire fighters managed to control the fire from spreading to nearby fuel stations, something that would have been very disastrous since there are many other fuel stations near the wood workshops.

 

Tagged with: Dick Ouni, the Aswa River Region Police Fire Officer Fire Destroys Wood Workshops in Gulu City Gulu City Industrial Area
Mentioned: Gulu City Industrial Area

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.