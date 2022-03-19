In short
Dick Ouni, the Aswa River Region Police Fire officer confirmed the incident saying the fire fighters managed to control the fire from spreading to nearby fuel stations, something that would have been very disastrous since there are many other fuel stations near the wood workshops.
Fire Destroys Wood Workshops in Gulu City19 Mar 2022, 14:16 Comments 181 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Security Northern Report
In short
Tagged with: Dick Ouni, the Aswa River Region Police Fire Officer Fire Destroys Wood Workshops in Gulu City Gulu City Industrial Area
Mentioned: Gulu City Industrial Area
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.