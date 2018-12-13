Fire Guts DRC Electoral Commission Offices

In short
Video footage on international media shows the fire burning some pickup vehicles in the compound of the Electoral Commission offices in DRCs capital, Kinshasha. In his statement, the Commission Rapporteur, Jeanne Pierre Kalamba Mulumba Ngalula, says despite the fire outbreak, voting will proceed as planned.
Fire Guts DRC Electoral Commission Offices13 Dec 2018, 13:02 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Breaking news
