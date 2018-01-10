Samuel Amanya
17:48

Fire Guts Chanika Shops

10 Jan 2018, 17:48 Comments 70 Views Kisoro, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Some of beyond recognized shops that were gutted by fire Samuel Amanya

In short
According to Kazaire, they couldnt save their merchandise because the flame was huge. Denis Hakizimana, another trader says the inferno is a huge blow since his shop has been his only source of livelihood.

 

