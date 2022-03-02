In short
The fire started at 9 p.m. and went on until midnight razed one of the clothing stores which had newly stocked bales of secondhand clothing and shoes. Police’s fire and rescue services unit, alongside Red Cross officials, contained the fire before spreading to the surrounding units within the market.
Fire Guts Clothing Stores in Jinja's Napier Market2 Mar 2022, 06:40 Comments 80 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Police officers attached to Kiira region fire and rescue services department, contain fire at one of the clothing stores.
