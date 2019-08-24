Fire Guts 15 Houses in Jinja

In short
15 houses were destroyed by the fire which started at 3:00 am. It is alleged the fire was caused by a charcoal stove that was left burning throughout the night.
Fire Guts 15 Houses in Jinja24 Aug 2019, 12:23 Comments 137 Views Jinja Municipality, Uganda Crime Misc Report
