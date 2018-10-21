In short
According to eye witnesses, the incident happened on Saturday midnight when a small fire started from one lockup with a mini-supermarket before spreading to another one that had generators inside. They say that what caused the burning to go out of hand was the failure by fire brigade police to turn up on time.
Fire Guts Fort Portal Lock Ups
21 Oct 2018
