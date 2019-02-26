Fire Guts Fort Portal Shops

In short
Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson, says police is yet to establish the cause of the fire. Eye witnesses say they saw some sparks on the electricity pole that supplies power to the affected building before the fire started.
Fire Guts Fort Portal Shops26 Feb 2019, 06:56 Comments 135 Views Kabarole, Uganda Business and finance Report
Residents look on police try to combat the fire
