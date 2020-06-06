Kabanza Ronald
16:31

Fire Guts Girl's Dormitory at Rwakuba SS

6 Jun 2020, 16:28 Comments 97 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Editorial
girl’s dormitory. photo by Ronald Kabanza.

In short
The school chaplain Rev. Caleb Karabamu says fire broke out around 3:30am on Friday morning in a room where they had stored the property of female students.

 

