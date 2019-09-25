Wambuzi Reacheal
Fire Guts Juma Alhamil Boys Dormitory

25 Sep 2019, 13:33 Comments 146 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Some of the destroyed items.

The fire which began at 10:00 pm on Tuesday destroyed the dormitory block housing over 150 boys of Primary five and six. Several suitcases, books and mattresses were all burnt to ash.

 

