Fire Guts Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary

A police fire brigade truck at the mortuary

The fire which was first seen by hospital staff and patient attendants at around 3 p.m, destroyed the ceiling before extending to the mortuary, where it burnt the body of Julius Byaruhanga, a resident of Rubuguri Town Council in Kisoro district. The 23-year-old died aboard a Kampala bound Jaguar bus early today.

 

