Fire Guts Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary

In short
The fire which was first seen by hospital staff and patient attendants at around 3 p.m, destroyed the ceiling before extending to the mortuary, where it burnt the body of Julius Byaruhanga, a resident of Rubuguri Town Council in Kisoro district. The 23-year-old died aboard a Kampala bound Jaguar bus early today.
Fire Guts Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary25 Jan 2020, 18:48 Comments 79 Views Health Updates
Tagged with: Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary
