Fire Guts Luuka Shops

9 Nov 2022, 07:36 Comments 103 Views Luuka District, Uganda Crime Report
Residents lookon as the fire spreads out to other areas.

Officers from the Busoga North police fire and rescue services unit responded to the fire scene at around 6:30 pm triggering anger from the residents, who accused them of arriving more than 2 hours late at the fire scene.

 

