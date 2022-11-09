Fire Guts Luuka Shops

In short
Officers from the Busoga North police fire and rescue services unit responded to the fire scene at around 6:30 pm triggering anger from the residents, who accused them of arriving more than 2 hours late at the fire scene.
Fire Guts Luuka Shops9 Nov 2022, 07:36 Comments 103 Views Luuka District, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: fire fire extinguisher police
Mentioned: Busoga North Christopher Muwaabe Henry Kibaadha Kamuli Kiyunga Luuka Samuel Musiho government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.