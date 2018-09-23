Dear Jeanne
12:59

Fire Guts Makeshift Houses In Kigungu Trading Center

23 Sep 2018, 12:59 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
More than 10 makeshifts destroyed by the fire Courtesy photo

More than 10 makeshifts made out of ironshits and wood were affected by the fire, destroying properties worth millions. Civil Aviation Authority Fire Rescue Service was the first to respond to the incident about 10 minutes after the fire broke out helping to control its spread

 

