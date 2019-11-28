In short
David Mawako, an eye witness who was seated at a pub opposite Ssonko building, says at around 2am this morning they heard a huge blast inside the supermarket before they saw smoke followed by huge flames.
Fire Guts Mukono Supermarket 28 Nov 2019 Mukono, Uganda
Smoke coming out of Soft supermarket this morning at Wantoni trading center in Mukono Municipality. It has gutted fire this morning which has destroyed all the properties.
