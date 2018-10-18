Pamela Mawanda
21:31

Fire Guts Naalya SS Boys Dormitory

18 Oct 2018, 20:00 Comments 594 Views Crime Report

In short
Fire has gutted a Boys Dormitory at Naalya Secondary School Namugongo campus.

 

Tagged with: naalya ss

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.