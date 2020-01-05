Candia Stephen
15:32

Fire Guts Nebbi Police Barracks

5 Jan 2020, 15:30 Comments 211 Views Nebbi, Uganda Crime Security Report
Part of the building that was destroyed in the inferno.

Part of the building that was destroyed in the inferno.

In short
Nebbi District Police Commander Bernard Mugerwa told Uganda Radio Network that the fire started in the house of one of the officers who were unreachable at the time, and spread to other rooms. It was contained almost an hour later, after the arrival of the Regional Fire Unit from Arua.

 

Tagged with: fire guts nebbi police barracks.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.