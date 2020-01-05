Fire Guts Nebbi Police Barracks

In short
Nebbi District Police Commander Bernard Mugerwa told Uganda Radio Network that the fire started in the house of one of the officers who were unreachable at the time, and spread to other rooms. It was contained almost an hour later, after the arrival of the Regional Fire Unit from Arua.
Fire Guts Nebbi Police Barracks5 Jan 2020, 15:30 Comments 211 Views Nebbi, Uganda Crime Security Report
