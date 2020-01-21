Fire Guts UGX 150 million Furniture Store in Katabi

In short
The Police fire brigade from Entebbe Police Station arrived 40 minutes later, long after the fire had spread. By the time it arrived, rescuers were using basins and water pipes to put out the fire, in vain. However, the Police firefighting truck put out the fire within 20 minutes after arrival.
Fire Guts UGX 150 million Furniture Store in Katabi21 Jan 2020, 14:54 Comments 154 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Local government Updates
In short
