In short
Geoffrey Barore Nombe, the Chairman of traders at Chanika border says that the fire started at around 1 a.m. razing up top 12 wooden kiosks and retail shops containing bags of cement, pool tables, jerry cans of crude waragi, salt crystals locally known as Mahonde, and other goods.
Fire Razes Kiosks at Kyanika Border Post31 May 2019, 15:02 Comments 133 Views Business and finance Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Chanika border
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.