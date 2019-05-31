Samuel Amanya
15:09

Fire Razes Kiosks at Kyanika Border Post

31 May 2019, 15:02 Comments 133 Views Business and finance Crime Updates
Some of security officials at the scene

In short
Geoffrey Barore Nombe, the Chairman of traders at Chanika border says that the fire started at around 1 a.m. razing up top 12 wooden kiosks and retail shops containing bags of cement, pool tables, jerry cans of crude waragi, salt crystals locally known as Mahonde, and other goods.

 

