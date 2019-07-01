In short
Hundreds of people from all corners in the new district converged at Obongi town primary school play grounds and waited till midnight to usher in the new district with fireworks, which lasted for over 20 minutes.
Fireworks as Thousands of Obongi Residents Welcome New District Top story1 Jul 2019, 11:45 Comments 107 Views Obongi, Uganda Local government Report
Thousands of Obongi people celebrating the birth of their new district with fireworks in Obongi town at midnight on Sunday.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.