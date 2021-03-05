Pamela Mawanda
18:02

First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Welcomed with Prayer, Jubilation at Entebbe Airport

5 Mar 2021, 17:58 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng receives the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines at Entebbe International Airport Pamela Mawanda

In short
A total of 864,000 vaccine doses are part of the first batch with which an estimated 432,000 Ugandans will be vaccinated. The vaccines came abroad Emirates 777 Boeing flight

 

