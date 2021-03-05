First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Welcomed with Prayer, Jubilation at Entebbe Airport

In short
A total of 864,000 vaccine doses are part of the first batch with which an estimated 432,000 Ugandans will be vaccinated. The vaccines came abroad Emirates 777 Boeing flight
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Welcomed with Prayer, Jubilation at Entebbe Airport5 Mar 2021, 17:58 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng receives the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines at Entebbe International Airport
