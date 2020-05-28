First Batch of Hydoxychloroquine by CiplaQC Expected this Week

In short
Production of the drug, however, starts at the time of controversy about the effectiveness of the drug with the World Health Organization (WHO) announcing that the drug had been removed from the list of drugs that they were giving to patients participating in their global treatment trial dubbed 'solidarity'.
First Batch of Hydoxychloroquine by CiplaQC Expected this Week28 May 2020, 12:49 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: hydroxychloroquine manufacture
Mentioned: CiplaQC Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.