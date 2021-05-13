Nebert Rugadya
10:07

First Kiira Motors Board of Directors Inaugurated

13 May 2021, 10:03 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Science and technology Updates
IMG-20210510-WA0241

In short
The board that includes eminent personalities will be charged with the promotion of local manufacturing of motor vehicles, establishment of an efficient, integrated, sustainable, safe and inclusive public transport system and promotion of environmentally friendly transport solutions.

 

Tagged with: Kiira Motors

