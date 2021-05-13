First Kiira Motors Board of Directors Inaugurated

In short
The board that includes eminent personalities will be charged with the promotion of local manufacturing of motor vehicles, establishment of an efficient, integrated, sustainable, safe and inclusive public transport system and promotion of environmentally friendly transport solutions.
First Kiira Motors Board of Directors Inaugurated13 May 2021, 10:03 Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Kiira Motors
