Data from the university shows that only 36 women graduated at Post graduate diploma level this year, out of the 119 graduands. At Masters level, the university registered 471 out of 1,173 graduands and only 17 out of the 61 PhDs.
First Lady Asks MAK to Investigate Low Female Student Numbers
First Lady Janet Museveni with the prime minister Rugunda and the Makerere University officials at the 70th graduation ceremony
