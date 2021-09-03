First Lady Commissions Irish Funded Multi-Purpose Workshop in Moroto

In short
The construction of the multi-purpose workshop was funded by the Embassy of Ireland with 320,000 Euros, approximately 1.33 billion Shillings and it is under the bigger ‘Support to Skilling Uganda Project’ aimed to raise quality and quantity of skills provision and ensure that more girls and women attain skills training relevant for the local labour market and the economy.
First Lady Commissions Irish Funded Multi-Purpose Workshop in Moroto3 Sep 2021
Students demonstrate plumbing skills to First Lady Janet Museveni, EU Ambassadors and others. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
