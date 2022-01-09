In short
In her message delivered by Dorothy Kissaka, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA during the Busoga convocation family meeting held at Busoga Square in Jinja City, the first lady noted that several families have suffered immense challenges throughout the lockdown.
First Lady Launches Family Strengthening Program in Busoga Sub region Top story9 Jan 2022, 13:49 Comments 147 Views Jinja, Uganda Religion Report
The executive director of KCCA, Dorothy Kissaka, alongside the founders of Family Life Network, Mr&Mrs Steven&Beatrice Langa launch the family strengthening program for Busoga.
