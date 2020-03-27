Pamela Mawanda
14:12

First Lady Urges Mothers to Fast, Pray to Kick COVID-19 Out of Uganda

27 Mar 2020, 14:05 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Health Updates
Mrs Janet Kataha Museveni Courtesy Photo

Mrs Janet Kataha Museveni

In short
In a recorded message, Mrs Museveni said mothers need to come together and pray for the nation. She makes reference to the intervention made by mothers in the late 80s' when the HIV scourge was at its peak with double-digit prevalence rates in Uganda.

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 First Lady Asks Country to Turn to Prayer to fight COVID  19
Mentioned: Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans-UWESO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.