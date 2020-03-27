First Lady Urges Mothers to Fast, Pray to Kick COVID-19 Out of Uganda

In short
In a recorded message, Mrs Museveni said mothers need to come together and pray for the nation. She makes reference to the intervention made by mothers in the late 80s' when the HIV scourge was at its peak with double-digit prevalence rates in Uganda.
First Lady Urges Mothers to Fast, Pray to Kick COVID-19 Out of Uganda27 Mar 2020, 14:05 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans-UWESO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.