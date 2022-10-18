Ezekiel Ssekweyama
First Plastic Boat Excites Fishermen at Masaka Landing Site

18 Oct 2022
The First plastic boat which has been deployed Lambu landing Site on Lake Victoria in Masaka district

In short
The boat which is 100% plastic was molded from recycled plastic waste materials collected by volunteers of the Masaka Recycling Initiative-MRI; a partnership of the Masaka Catholic Diocese and a voluntary environmental conservation foundation of Eco-Brixs that operates in the area.

 

