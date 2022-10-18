In short
The boat which is 100% plastic was molded from recycled plastic waste materials collected by volunteers of the Masaka Recycling Initiative-MRI; a partnership of the Masaka Catholic Diocese and a voluntary environmental conservation foundation of Eco-Brixs that operates in the area.
First Plastic Boat Excites Fishermen at Masaka Landing Site
The First plastic boat which has been deployed Lambu landing Site on Lake Victoria in Masaka district
