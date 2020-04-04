First School Term to Continue After Lockdown-MOE

In short
The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni today announced that schools will tentatively open on April 27, 2020 and pick up from where they stopped before the school term was cut short.
First School Term to Continue After Lockdown-MOE4 Apr 2020, 23:29 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Education Sector Response Plan to COVID-19 First term to Continue After Lock down-MOE President Yoweri Museveni COVID-19 Directives Schools to re-open on April 27,2020
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.