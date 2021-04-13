In short
Ben Okot, the Purongo Sub –County Chairman says the establishment of a Police Post will greatly help fight crimes and poaching that are so rampant in the area and that the 10kms distance from Purongo Police Post to Tangi Village makes timely police response in case emergencies difficult
First Ugandan IGP's Family Donates Land Police Post13 Apr 2021, 17:33 Comments 189 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Report
The grandduaghter of Wilson Erinayo Oryema Nancy Oryema Speaking to URN in an interview -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
In short
Tagged with: Ben Okot, the Purongo Sub –County Chairman First Uganda’s IGP Family Donates Land to Police for Police Post Nwoya District Purongo Sub –County Tangi Village jimmy patrick okema, the aswa river region police spokesperson
Mentioned: Nwoya District Purongo Sub –County Tangi Village
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.