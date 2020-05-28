Fish Exports Decline by 70% Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

In short
The Association’s acting CEO William Tibyasa Mwesigye says that Uganda exported 2,000 tons of fish in January, a figure which dropped to 611 tons by April, denting a sector which contributes up to three per cent to Uganda’s GDP and 12 per cent to the agriculture sector GDP
Fish Exports Decline by 70% Due to COVID-19 Restrictions28 May 2020, 15:29 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
