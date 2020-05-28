Alex Otto
Fish Exports Decline by 70% Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

28 May 2020, 15:29 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Fish export earnings have fallen. Courtesy photo

The Association’s acting CEO William Tibyasa Mwesigye says that Uganda exported 2,000 tons of fish in January, a figure which dropped to 611 tons by April, denting a sector which contributes up to three per cent to Uganda’s GDP and 12 per cent to the agriculture sector GDP

 

