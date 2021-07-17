Fish Farmers in Oyam Decry Counterfeit Feeds

In short
Solomon Odwee, a fish farmer from Ogang Apur parish in Acaba Sub County lost nearly 4 million shillings after purchasing counterfeit feeds which killed almost all the fish in the pond.
Fish Farmers in Oyam Decry Counterfeit Feeds17 Jul 2021, 18:04 Comments 164 Views Oyam, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Counterfeit feeds Fish farming
Mentioned: Uganda National Bureau of Standards - UNBS
