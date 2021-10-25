Fish Traders Want Maw Size Clarified in New Bill

(L-R) Kiyingi John Samnaya Chairperson Uganda Fish Maw Traders Association, Kamya Fred and Bazibu Paul display Nile Perch before the Agric Committee of parliament.

In short

In their presentation to the committee, Kiyingi appealed for a clear definition of fish maws sizes, court, gazetted or authorized areas for purposes of buying and selling of fish maws.