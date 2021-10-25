In short
In their presentation to the committee, Kiyingi appealed for a clear definition of fish maws sizes, court, gazetted or authorized areas for purposes of buying and selling of fish maws.
Fish Traders Want Maw Size Clarified in New Bill
(L-R) Kiyingi John Samnaya Chairperson Uganda Fish Maw Traders Association, Kamya Fred and Bazibu Paul display Nile Perch before the Agric Committee of parliament.
