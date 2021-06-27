Fish Worth UGX 350m Poisoned in Mayuge District

Emmanuel Mbusa, one of the employees at Mayuge intergrated fish farm displays two pieces of mud fish reported to have suffocated to death following suspected fish poisoning

In short

The farm, owned by a group of 30 youths, had 21,000 pieces of mudfish species and 30,000 pieces of tilapia fish species, which were slated for harvest on Monday next week. Emmanuel Mbusa, an employee at the farm says that he noticed fish floating on the ponds on Thursday morning and later learnt that all the fish had been killed.