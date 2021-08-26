Illegal Boats being burnt by the FPU operatives at Kijangi landing site in Hoima district. Fishermen want the Prime minister to intervene and have the operation suspended.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

According to Ndifula, the operations that are ongoing are aimed at strengthening national capacities to eliminate illegal fishing activities and increase the protection of transboundary resources. He says that the operations will spread to all the landing sites on Lake Albert until all illegal fishing activities are stopped.