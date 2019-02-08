Fahad Jjingo
Fisheries Protection Unit Reopens Nyendo Fish Market

Fish dealers during a meeting with FPU officials Fahad Jjingo

In short
The commander FPU in Masaka region, Bernard Beyengana, says that the fish traders apologized for dealing in immature fish and promised to stop illegal fishing activities.

 

