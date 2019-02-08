Fisheries Protection Unit Reopens Nyendo Fish Market

In short
The commander FPU in Masaka region, Bernard Beyengana, says that the fish traders apologized for dealing in immature fish and promised to stop illegal fishing activities.
Fisheries Protection Unit Reopens Nyendo Fish Market8 Feb 2019, 20:27 Comments 98 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
Tagged with: immature fish fish market reopened fish dealers apologize market closed for months fight illegal fishing
Mentioned: fish protection unit in updf nyendo main market
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.