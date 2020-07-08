Fisheries Unit Struggles to Eradicate Monofilament Nets

In short
The use of monofilament nets was banned as part of the measures to prevent depletion of stocks arising from the collection of immature fish and other water species.
Fisheries Unit Struggles to Eradicate Monofilament Nets8 Jul 2020, 06:08 Comments 113 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Agriculture Misc Analysis
Lt Col Benon Namanya (on left) displaying some of monofilament nets and fish which were impounded last week
In short
Tagged with: Monofilament nets illegal nets
Mentioned: UPDF Fisheries Protection unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.