Fisherman Drowns As Illegal Fishing Resumes On Lake Kyoga

File Photo; Fishermen with recommended boats at Kibuye landing site in Nakasongola. Several fishermen have failed to buy such recommended boats and resort to use canoes which put them at risk of drowning

In short

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson explains that Ssonko was fishing together with his colleague identified as Robert Kamya on Saturday evening using a canoe locally known as Tukutuku, which capsized after being hit by strong winds. He says that Ssonko drowned but Kamya managed to swim to the shores.