Emmanuel Omirambe,35, from the Kyehoro landing site in Kabwoya sub-county in Kikuube district met his death on Wednesday around 11 pm.
Fisherman Drowns after Coming Under Hippo Attack Top story23 Dec 2022, 07:17 Comments 60 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
A fisherman going for fishing on lake Albert waters. A hippo has killed a fisherman in Kikuube.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Tagged with: Hippopotamus Lake Albert fisherman
