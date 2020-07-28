Fisherman Drowns As Minister Lifts Ban on Lake Kyoga

In short
"I have just received information that two fishermen had seized the opportunity of Fisheries Protection Unit busy schedule to conduct illegal fishing. Unfortunately, one has died and the other saved by residents in Mugama. This act of sneaking into the lake must stop because many people have lost lives in the process", she said.
Fisherman Drowns As Minister Lifts Ban on Lake Kyoga28 Jul 2020, 08:05 Comments 190 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Security Agriculture Updates
In short
Mentioned: Serere District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.