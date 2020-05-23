Fishermen Appeal to Gov’t to Halt Closure of Illegal Landing Sites

Fishing boats at Songagagi landing site in Hoima district. This is one of the landing sites said to be illegal.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

The government announced plans to close more than 200 illegal landing sites on the shores of Lake Albert in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube and Buliisa. According to the government, the landing sites are facilitating the illegal entry and exit of Congolese Nationals into the country, many of whom have settled on the sites without any control.